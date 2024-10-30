Begin typing your search...

    Kanguva, Thallumaala editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at apartment in Kerala

    Yusuf's notable works include 'Thallumaala', 'Chaaver', 'Unda', 'Saudi Vellakka', 'One', 'Operation Java', 'Bazooka', and 'Kanguva'.

    Nishadh Yusuf with Bobby Deol and Suriya in Kanguva audio launch (Image/ Instagram)

    KOCHI: Noted film editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead in an apartment here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. He was found at around 2 am in an apartment in Panampilly Nagar.

    A police officer said that the incident is suspected to be a case of suicide.

    He, however, did not provide further details. A Kerala State Film Award winner for Best Editor in 2022. Yusuf's notable works include 'Thallumaala', 'Chaaver', 'Unda', 'Saudi Vellakka', 'One', 'Operation Java', 'Bazooka', and 'Kanguva'.

    He won the Best Editor State Award for his work on 'Thallumaala'. Upcoming releases edited by Nishad include 'Bazooka' starring actor Mammootty and the Tamil film 'Kanguva' featuring Suriya

