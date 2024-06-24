Kallakurichi hooch deaths: Tamil Nadu BJP delegation meets Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: A delegation of Tamil Nadu BJP leaders led by state party president K Annamalai on Monday called on Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan in connection with the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which has claimed 57 lives so far.

Meanwhile, leaders of the AIADMK party held a protest in the Kallakurichi district against the DMK-led state government over the same.

The protest was headed by Tamil Nadu Opposition Party leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.

The protest was held opposite the VAS Marriage Hall, Salem Main Road, Kallakurichi District, in Tamil Nadu.

The number of people who died in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor has risen to 57, according to updated information released by the district administration on Monday.

A total of 156 people are undergoing treatment at various Government hospitals in the state after consuming illicit liquor.

A total of 110 people are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital. Twelve people are admitted at Puducherry 20 people are undergoing treatment at Salem and four in Viluppuram government hospitals.

A total of seven people, including five men and two women, who were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor have been discharged, according to the Kallakurichi District Magistrate.

So far, 32 people have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital, and 18 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem. Four people have died at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital and three at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said the state government will take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy.

The government will provide Rs 5,000 in monthly assistance until the age of 18 for children who have lost both their parents and Rs 5 lakh will be deposited immediately as a fixed deposit in the names of children who have lost both parents, Stalin said.

After the minors turn 18, the amount can be withdrawn with interest, the chief minister said. Similarly, Rs 3 lakh will be deposited as a fixed deposit for children who have lost one parent.

Priority will be given to them in all government welfare schemes, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.