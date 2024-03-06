Jyotiraditya Scindia in MP's Guna to meet farmers

BHOPAL: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday began a day-long visit to home turf Guna in Madhya Pradesh, first time after the BJP nominated him as the candidate for the seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He is scheduled to visit several villages to meet the farmers whose crops were damaged in heavy hailstorm across the Gwalior-Chambal region recently.

During the inspection of damaged crops, Minister Scindia will prepare a report and submit to the state government to provide compensation to the farmers.

This visit is being seen as Scindia kick-starting his poll campaign in Guna, where he faced a shocking defeat in 2019. Jyotiraditya Scindia will be contesting his first Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from his family bastion.

Suraj Goswami, a Shivpuri-based BJP worker said that the Minister has given clear instructions to the district administration and concerned ministers to resolve the problems of people on priority without any delay.

"Some party leaders wanted him to contest the coming Lok Sabha election from Gwalior, but he wanted to understand why the people of his home turf were angry with him," Goswami told IANS.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had contested the last Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket, had lost to BJP's K.P. Yadav. However, the BJP this time, has fielded Scindia, instead of retaining its sitting MP Yadav.