Justice Yashwant Varma cash discovery row: A timeline of events

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma's plea for invalidating a report of a SC-appointed in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct.

A fire broke out at around 11:35 pm on March 14 at the judge's official bungalow in 30 Tughlak Crescent in the national capital, leading to the discovery of wads of burnt cash during fire-fighting, eventually paving way for a damning report of the SC-appointed panel recommending his removal.

Following is a series of events that have unfolded in the case so far:

*Mar 15: Delhi High Court officials inspect the place of incident on instructions of high court chief justice.

*Mar 17: Delhi HC CJ Justice D K Upadhyay meets then CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

*Mar 20: Delhi HC CJ shares photos, videos with CJI.

*Mar 20: English daily TOI breaks news on alleged discovery of semi-burnt cash at Justice Varma's residence.

Delhi HC CJ writes to CJI, favouring deeper probe.

*Mar 21: CJI asked for the reply of Justice Varma in writing before noon of March 22. SC collegium mulls transferring Justice Varma to Allahabad HC.

*Mar 22: Justice Varma responds, trashes allegations. CJI Sanjiv Khanna constitutes three-member committee to inquire into allegations against Justice Varma. SC uploads on its website an in-house inquiry report, including photos and videos related to the case.

*Mar 28: Justice Varma transferred to parent Allahabad HC. SC asks Allahabad HC CJ not to assign him judicial work.

* May 3: SC panel holds the judge guilty of misconduct, recommends removal.

* May 8: Then CJI writes to President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi seeking his impeachment as Justice Varma refuses to step down.

*Jul 17: Justice Varma moves SC seeking invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel.

*Jul 23: The judge seeks urgent hearing on his plea in SC.

*Jul 30: SC reserves judgment on judge's plea.

*Aug 7: SC junks Justice Varma's plea.