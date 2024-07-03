Begin typing your search...

Justice A M Mustaque to be acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC

Justice Mustaque will take over as the acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC upon the retirement of Chief Justice A J Desai on July 4, the sources said.

ByPTIPTI|3 July 2024 5:08 PM GMT
Justice A M Mustaque to be acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC
X

Kerala High court (PTI)

KOCHI: The Union government on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice A Muhamed Mustaque as the acting Chief Justice of Kerala High Court from July 5 onwards, according to court sources.

Justice Mustaque will take over as the acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC upon the retirement of Chief Justice A J Desai on July 4, the sources said.

Justice Mustaque got enrolled as a lawyer in the year 1989 and he practised law for seven years in various courts and statutory authorities in Kannur.

He was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court on January 23, 2014.

He was later appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court with effect from March 10, 2016.

A M MustaqueKerala High CourtA J Desai
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick