Justice A M Mustaque to be acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Union government on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice A Muhamed Mustaque as the acting Chief Justice of Kerala High Court from July 5 onwards, according to court sources.

Justice Mustaque will take over as the acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC upon the retirement of Chief Justice A J Desai on July 4, the sources said.

Justice Mustaque got enrolled as a lawyer in the year 1989 and he practised law for seven years in various courts and statutory authorities in Kannur.

He was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court on January 23, 2014.

He was later appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court with effect from March 10, 2016.