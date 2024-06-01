June 4 result will be people's answer to BJP's bid to topple Congress' government in Himachal, says CM Sukhu

HAMIRPUR: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday that the BJP attempted to topple the Congress government and the people of the State will respond on June 4 to how MLAs elected by the public were sold in the political market.

Sukhu today cast his vote in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Hamirpur.

"This election is being held on two issues. One is the work done by our government in the 15 months, which includes work for farmers, respect for women, and employment. We presented our 15-month tenure in the court of the people on all these issues. This election is being fought based on how the BJP tried to topple the government elected by the people in 14 months," CM Sukhu said.

"This election is not to save the government or to form the government but this is a special election for the people of Himachal," he added.

Further, he asserted that the public is fighting this election and will give an answer to all those who sold themselves for political gains.

"MLAs are elected by the votes of the public and are sold in the political market, so at some point the importance of votes diminishes. So the public is fighting this election," he said.

The Himachal CM also emphasized that his government will stay in power for at least the next 3.5 years.

"I want to appeal to the people of Himachal to participate in the festival of democracy. In the last 14 months, attempts were made to topple our government and BJP tried to form its government using the power of money. Our government will stay in power for at least the next 3.5 years. The people of the state are contesting elections this time and there is no competition between them (Kangana Ranaut and Vikramaditya Singh)," CM Sukhu added.

Notably, six Congress MLAs had rebelled and cross-voted for the BJP in the February 2024 Rajya Sabha election following which they were disqualified, which took the Congress's tally down to 34, just above the simple majority mark in the current 62-member House.

Voting was held at six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh in by-polls today. The outcome will have a bearing on the Congress government in the State.