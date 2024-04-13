Judiciary doesn't differentiate on basis of gender: Madhavi Latha on arrest of BRS' Kavitha

HYDERABAD: While holding a door-to-door election campaign in Uppuguda area of Hyderabad, BJP candidate from Hyderabad constituency Madhavi Latha took a jibe at the arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha and said justice does not differentiate on the basis of gender.

Speaking to reporters during her campaign, the BJP candidate said, "If a mistake is committed by a man or a woman, there is no gender bias when it comes to providing justice or giving punishments. There is no difference between men and women. You aim to become doctors, engineers, politicians. But instead of this, if you are involved in any kind of scams, then you should be punished. The punishment doesn't take into account whether you are a man or a woman."

Responding to the question of reporters on the opposition's claim of calling the arrest illegal, Madhvi Latha said, "Haven't you done anything wrong...You have continued to do so many wrong things. The dam you have constructed is falling apart... Isn't this wrong...?"

The leader also said that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and IT arrested her after collecting all the evidence and documents against her, and the BJP had nothing to do with her arrest.

The BJP candidate also said that whenever someone has used the money of people in this country, or took the wrong path to move ahead, then Dharma has always answered, whether today or tomorrow.

The ED arrested Kavitha on March 15 this year in the case of an alleged liquor policy scam. A search was also conducted at the residence of K Kavitha in Hyderabad on March 15. During the search proceedings, the ED officials were obstructed by the relatives and associates of K Kavitha.

The ED investigation revealed that K Kavitha, along with others, conspired with top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation.

The ED has alleged that in exchange for these favours, she was involved in paying Rs. 100 crore to the leaders of AAP. In the latest update, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Friday sent K Kavitha to three days of CBI remand.

The CBI had sought five days of custodial remand for her in the case of excise policy.

The Special Judge, Kaveri Baweja, after hearing both sides in detail, decided to send her to CBI remand till April 15.