Judicial panel members visit Sambhal, inspect areas where violence broke out

SAMBHAL: Amid tight security, members of a judicial commission on Sunday visited the Shahi Jama Masjid here and other areas which witnessed violence over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

Panel head retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain were the two members of the three-member Commission which visited the areas that witnessed violence on November 24.

The panel's third member, ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, was not present during Sunday's visit.

The Commission members, however, did not respond to any media queries during the visit in the morning hours. They were accompanied by Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, DIG Muniraj G along with the Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Moradabad Divisional Commissioner said, "Today, the chairperson of the inquiry commission and one other member visited the site. Their primary purpose was to inspect the location. They visited the areas where the disturbance occurred, examined the site and the structure, and spoke to some of the people present there. The team will visit again, and a complete schedule for the team's visit will be announced. They are certain to return."

"The situation here is gradually returning to normal, and it is being closely monitored. Conditions are stabilising rapidly. As of now, the district magistrate's orders remain in effect until December 10, and after that, there will be no restrictions on anyone. We are in the process of collecting evidence and have so far identified 400 individuals involved," he said.

He was referring to an order that prohibits entry of outsiders, including politicians, social organisations, or public representatives, in the violence-hit district till December 10 without permission from competent authority in order to maintain law and order. After the judicial team visited the Shahi Jama Masjid, its Imam Aftab Hussain Warsi said, "The team stayed for about 15 minutes and inspected the mosque."

Mosque's secretary Masood Farooqui said, "The team did not ask us anything. They mentioned that they were only here to see the Jama Masjid and visited the site of the incident. They said they would take statements later."

Arora and Jain had reached Moradabad a day ago while Prasad was expected to join them in Sambhal, the divisional commissioner had said on Saturday.

Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, killing four persons and injuring many others.

The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site of the mosque.

The Commission formed via a notification on November 28 has been directed to complete its probe within two months. Any extension of this timeline will require government approval.

The panel has been entrusted with the task of examining whether the clashes were spontaneous or part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy, as well as the preparedness of the police and the administration in handling the situation.

The Commission will also analyse the circumstances leading to the violence, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.