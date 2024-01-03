JP Nadda to visit Assam on Jan 10, review BJP's Lok Sabha preparations

GUWAHATI: BJP president JP Nadda will visit Assam on January 10 to review the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita said that Nadda will address the executive meeting of the state unit.

"On January 10, the first executive meeting of Assam BJP of the new year will be held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra International Auditorium in Guwahati. BJP National President JP Nadda will also attend. He will address the party workers at the meeting. Assam BJP is fully prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha election," Kalita said.

According to the Assam state BJP, a crucial meeting of 8 morchas will be held on January 8 at Rangiya in Kamrup district and on January 9, the party will hold the election management committee and office-bearers' meeting in Guwahati. BJP has nine MPs from the state.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats with Congress having three MPs, AIUDF one and one seat represented by an independent candidate. BJP leaders are keen to win at least 12 of 13 seats in the state. The BJP has been in power in the state for the past nearly seven years.