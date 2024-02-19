JP Nadda to continue as BJP National President till June

NEW DELHI: J.P. Nadda will remain as the BJP National President till June this year, party sources said.

Last year, the decision taken in the party's National Executive meeting to extend Nadda's tenure was also approved in the National Council meeting held on Sunday.

Last year, the party had decided to extend the tenure of Nadda till June this year in view of Lok Sabha elections.

Following the decision of the party's Parliamentary Board, in the BJP National Executive meeting held in Delhi in January 2023, the proposal to extend the presidential tenure of JP Nadda till June 2024 in view of the Lok Sabha elections was approved, in the party's National Council meeting.

The BJP National President has also been authorised to take many major decisions in the meeting, which can later be approved by the party's Parliamentary Board.

BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal presented a proposal to amend some provisions of the party's constitution on the second and last day of the national convention meeting, which was unanimously accepted.