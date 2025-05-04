John Brittas named CPI(M) parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha

Begin typing your search...

    4 May 2025
    NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) has appointed John Brittas as parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, it said in a statement on Sunday.

    The MP from Kerala is a member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs, Committee on Public Undertakings and the Advisory Committee on the Department of IT.

