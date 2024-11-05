J'khand polls contest between people's govt and one that works to please PM: Cong

NEW DELHI: Alleging that the BJP favoured the Adani Group in setting up a power plant in Jharkhand in 2015, the Congress on Tuesday said the state polls are a contest between a government that works for the people and another that works to "please Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cronies".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said that in June 2015, the "Modani Group" started the process of setting up a coal power plant spread across 10 villages in Godda district of Jharkhand.

"Up to 1,255 acres of land was acquired from local farmers, with widespread reports of force and intimidation being employed – with full cooperation of the then BJP State Government in Jharkhand.

"The non-biological PM's Government did everything it could to help the PM's favourite tempo-wallah with the project, from hastily giving clearances to declaring the power plant a SEZ," Ramesh alleged.

Recently, after the regime change in Bangladesh, which was earlier procuring power from this plant through a controversial agreement, the Union government quickly allowed the "Modani Group" to sell this electricity in India itself, he said.

Meanwhile, years after their land was forcibly acquired from them, farmers are still awaiting full payment of compensation, Ramesh charged.

"The ongoing elections in Jharkhand are a contest between a government that works for the people, and another that works to please the non-biological PM and his cronies," he said.

The Jharkhand Assembly polls will be held in two phases -- November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 23.