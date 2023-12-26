JK: Three suspects held along with war-like stores in Pulwama

PULWAMA: Three suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of two pistols and other war-like stores during a joint cordon and search operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, the Army said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said that a joint cordon and search operation was launched following “specific intelligence inputs” by the Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police on December 25 at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama.

“Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 02xPistol and other war-like stores,” the Chinar Corps added in the post.

Joint interrogation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police is in progress, it added.

More details are awaited.