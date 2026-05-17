Lashkar terrorist goes for hair transplant after infiltrating to set sleeper bases in India

Mohammed Usman Jatt, alias 'Chinese', told interrogators that he found life in Kashmir completely different from what he had been tutored in terrorist training camps and went for hairline restoration in Srinagar after learning about it from a shop owner, officials said here on Sunday.

The case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). During interrogation, Jatt spoke about his entry into Jammu and Kashmir through the northern part of the valley as well as the places where he had spent time, the officials said.

A resident of Lahore and a trained operative of the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jutt said he had crossed the border with instructions to execute a series of attacks.