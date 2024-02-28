Jharkhand: President Murmu reaches Ranchi to attend 3rd convocation of Central University

RANCHI: President Droupadi Murmu, who is scheduled to attend the Central University of Jharkhand's (CUJ) third convocation, which will be held at Cheri-Manatu village, arrived in Ranchi on Wednesday. She was received by Chief Minister Champai Soren and Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the city's Birsa Munda Airport.

"Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren heartily congratulating President Draupadi Murmu on her arrival in Jharkhand, the sacred land of Lord Birsa Munda," the Jharkhand government's Information and Public Relations Department said, sharing photographs of President Murmu with the state CM. The President will attend the third convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand.

On the occasion, she will also virtually lay the foundation stones for various road projects and a sports complex at Rairangpur as well as inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School, Barsahi, according to the President Secretariat.

The President will interact with the members of the PVTGs of Kadalibadi village in Gonasika, Keonjhar on Thursday. Later, she will inaugurate a national seminar on 'Tribes of Keonjhar: people, culture and heritage' and address the students of Dharanidhar University at the North Campus, Dharanidhar University, Gambharia, Keonjhar.

On Thursday evening, the President will grace the 53rd convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar. The President will grace the 25th convocation of Berhampur University at Bhanja Bihar on March 1.

Later at Cuttack, she will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Brahma Kumaris, Odisha. The President will witness a presentation of PM JANMAN by the Government of Odisha at Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar. "On March 2, the President will visit various places related to Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi in the Sambalpur district of Odisha. She will also meet the followers of the Mahima Cult at Mini Stadium, Sambalpur," the President Secretariat said.