Jharkhand polls: NDA candidate Saryu Rai casts his vote from Jamshedpur West

JAMSHEDPUR: As the polling begins for the first phase of assembly elections in Jharkhand, NDA candidate and JDU leader Saryu Rai on Wednesday morning cast his vote from Jamshedpur West seat. Saryu Rai also took a dig at the state's Health Minister and his competitor Banna Gupta, saying "he is not a challenge for him rather any other candidate from Congress could have challenged him better."

Hoping for a change in the government of Jharkhand, Rai exuded confidence in the victory of the BJP-led coalition in the assembly elections "Results on November 23 will tell what will happen.

We hope that there will be a change and NDA government will be formed in the state. Banna Gupta is not a challenge. As a Health Minister has made the state and the government 'ill', which is why there is no challenge from him.

Although there are traditional votes of Congress. It could be better and more challenging if there was some other candidate from Congress. We have been to several places in our constituency and watched the public's mood, after which I can say the results will come in my favour..." he said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also cast his vote in the first phase of State Assembly polls and appealed to the people of the state to use their vote "wisely" and come out in large numbers.

The polling for Jharkhand's first phase began at around 7:00 am, with voters across 43 constituencies in 15 districts casting their ballots. The results will determine the fate of 683 candidates, including 73 women.

Voting also began this morning in the by-elections for 31 assembly seats across 10 states including the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling, which will continue until 5.00 pm.

It will end at 4.00 pm at 950 sensitive booths spread across 31 constituencies. Over 200 companies of security forces have been deployed at strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process.

The BJP-led NDA is aiming to unseat the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates such as former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray.

Key candidates in the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections include former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) in Seraikela, and Ajoy Kumar (Congress) in Jamshedpur East, where he is facing Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das. In Jaganathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, is contesting against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has nominated sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. (ANI)