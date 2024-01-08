JD(U) slams RJD MLA over 'bomb blast in Ayodhya' remarks

PATNA: JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar on Monday slammed his alliance partner RJD MLA Ajay Yadav for his remarks that BJP will explode bombs in Ayodhya and blame Pakistanis-backed militant organizations or Muslims to gain electorally in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The leaders should avoid making controversial statements which can hurt religious sentiments. We all know that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is built because of SC’s direction and Pran Pratishta of Ram Lala will take place on January 22. We have to respect the religious sentiments of every person and not make any objectionable remarks that can hurt anyone,” Neeraj Kumar said.



He said that in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also released funds for the renovation of temples.

“The renovation of Badi Patan Devi and a temple of Sitamarhi which belongs to Sita are underway. The Bihar government has sanctioned huge amounts for these projects. So, it is a matter of great happiness that the Pran Pratishta of Ram Lala will take place at his birthplace in Ayodhya on January 22,” Kumar said.

Earlier, the RJD MLA from Ajay Yadav had said that a blast may take place in Ayodhya and BJP will blame Pakistani-backed militant organizations or Muslims for the act so that they are able to gain votes in the upcoming general elections.



“We are apprehensive about the way the large number of people will visit Ayodhya. They (BJP) will explode bombs there and blame Pakistan’s supported militant organizations or Muslims to gain electorally in the upcoming elections,” Yadav said.



Addressing a gathering at his home, Ajay Yadav -- RJD MLA from Atri assembly constituency -- also made a personal comment on PM Modi.

He said that he is feeling ashamed that Modi will do Pran Pratishta of Maryada Purusottam Lord Ram in Ayodhya.



“Lord Sri Ram fought for his wife against the strong and learned Ravan while Modi Ji is a person who left his wife. A person who has left his wife is doing the Pran Pratishta of Lord Sri Ram,” Yadav said.

