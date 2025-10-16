JD(U) announces second list of 44 candidates for Bihar assembly polls

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Thursday announced its second list of 44 candidates for the assembly polls, with several ministers like Sheila Mandal, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Leshi Singh, Jayant Raj and Mohd Zama Khan featuring among the nominees.

The party also fielded turncoats Chetan Anand from Nabinagar and Vibha Devi from Nawad. Both were earlier associated with the RJD.

Besides, the JD(U) nominated Kaladhar Mandal from the Rupauli seat.

The JD(U), an alliance partner of the NDA in Bihar, has now released the list of all 101 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Elections to the 243-member assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.

The votes will be counted on November 14.

According to the list, Sheila Mandal has been fielded from the Phulparas seat, Yadav from Supaul, Singh from Dhamdaha, Raj from Amarpur and Zama Khan from the Chainpur seat.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP and JD(U) are contesting on 101 seats each, the LJP(RV) on 29 seats, and the Hindustani Avami Morcha (HAM) and RLM on six seats each.

The JD(U) had on Wednesday announced its first list of 57 candidates for the polls.