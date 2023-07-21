Begin typing your search...
Japan, India ink pact to develop semiconductor
NEW DELHI: Japan has become the second Quad partner after the United States to sign an agreement with India for the joint development of the semiconductor ecosystem.
The agreement to design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development and to bring resilience in the semiconductor supply chain was signed between Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura in the national capital on Thursday.
