Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan takes oath as minister in Andhra Pradesh government

VIJAYAWADA: Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday took oath as minister in the Andhra Pradesh government.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as Chief Minister of the state.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, who is also BJP chief.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office to the new ministers. Pawan Kalyan's elder brother and Telugu film superstar Konidela Chiranjeevi and Tamil actor Rajinikanth were also present.

Chandrababu Naidu led the TDP- BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance to a landslide victory in the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections.

Janasena Party won all the 21 assembly constituencies it contested in the assembly polls. Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram assembly seat. Janasena Party MLAs on Tuesday elected Pawan Kalyan as the floor leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.