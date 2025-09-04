Jammu floods: GoI deputes inter-ministerial team to assess actual scale of damage

JAMMU: The Central government has deputed an inter-ministerial team to pay detailed on-ground visits to the flood-affected districts in the Jammu region in the next four days and assess the actual scale of losses and damage caused by recent rains.

This was revealed at a high-level meeting chaired by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, and the inter-ministerial team head and National Disaster Management Authority of India Joint Secretary Col Kirti Pratap Singh here on Wednesday night.

The meeting was held to discuss the scale of damages caused by the recent cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in Jammu region.

"Over the next four days, the inter-ministerial team will conduct detailed on-ground visits to the affected areas to assess the actual scale of losses and damages in the districts of Jammu division. It shall then submit a detailed report to the Government of India," a government spokesperson said.

The Central team comprises officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Ministry of Finance.

During the meeting, a detailed PowerPoint presentation was given, explaining the scale of damages to private property, public infrastructure and loss of lives, the spokesperson said.

The Divisional Commissioner apprised the members of the Central team about the affected areas and the extent of damages caused to essential infrastructure, including roads, power supply, and water supply schemes.

He also briefed about the efforts being made to save precious lives with the assistance and support of security forces, emergency responders, National Disaster Response Force, Union Territory Disaster Response Force, Police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces.

At the meeting, the officials also discussed the challenging situation arising due to incessant rains, flash floods, and landslides. "Discussions were held on damage to roads, power infrastructure, water supply, and the efforts being made to restore the same," the spokesperson said.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions and the emerging flood situation in Kashmir, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review and sensitise the divisional and district administrations about preparedness and response measures.

During the meeting, Dulloo took a detailed review of the availability and functioning of essential services, including health, power and telecom across the Valley.

He stressed that uninterrupted supply of essential commodities such as food grains, cooking gas and fuel to the public must be ensured.

Emphasising the importance of preventive action, the chief secretary directed all deputy commissioners to identify vulnerable areas and initiate precautionary evacuation wherever required.

He underscored the need for the administration to remain in close contact with the public and extend timely assistance.