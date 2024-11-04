Jamiat cautions TDP, JD(U), says even 'crutches' will not escape responsibility if Waqf bill passed

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its campaign against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Sunday urged TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar to heed the sentiments of Muslims on the matter and said the parties within the NDA that claim to be secular must distance themselves from supporting this "dangerous" legislation.

It also cautioned that if the legislation is passed, the "two crutches" on which the BJP-led government is running at the Centre would not be able to escape responsibility.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani made the assertion at the prominent Muslim body's 'Save Constitution Convention' held here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

"People of the country defeated the BJP. They did not accept their policies. This government is dependent on two crutches - a strong one is Chandrababu and the other is Bihar's Nitish Kumar. I had invited him (Naidu), he excused himself but has sent (senior party leader) Nawab Jan. I look at this positively as he will convey the sentiments of the people gathered here," Madani said, gesturing to the large gathering of Jamiat functionaries and supporters.

"If the Waqf Bill is passed ignoring the emotions of the Muslims -- it would be as much a responsibility of the crutches as it would be of other powers at the Centre," Madani asserted.

A resolution passed by the Jamiat at the Convention put forward the demand that no individual from any other religion be included in the Waqf Board, and that Parliament's joint committee be bound to consult only Muslims, Muslim organisations, and Muslim leaders.

"Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind supports the stance of opposition parties regarding the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill and appeals to the parties within the NDA that claim to be secular to distance themselves from supporting this dangerous proposed bill and to prove their secular credentials," the resolution read.

In his remarks, Madani said Jamiat has decided that either by the end of this month or in December, it will hold a gathering of around five lakh Muslims in Chandrababu Naidu's "area" and put forward Muslims' feelings before him.

"If this bill is passed, the crutches on which the government is dependent would not be able to escape responsibility for it," he reiterated.

Madani said the waqf is established by "our ancestors and is a part of Allah's ownership, with mosques built on it".

"You (government) should protect them because we live in this country and we have not come from outside. If a Hindu is a Gujjar, a Muslim is also a Gujjar...Hindus are Jats, Muslims are also Jats -- They chant slogans saying that Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs are separate, but we say that 'Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians sab hai bhai bhai'," the Jamiat chief said.

"There are so many mosques, some of which are 400-500 years old, located in Delhi... There is a section in India that seeks to usurp these mosques... Who can present 500-year-old documents? The law states that any mosque built on Waqf land is indeed Waqf," Madani said.

He also said that the INDIA bloc and Rahul Gandhi had stated in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls that if they came to power, all minorities would be free to practice their religion, an assertion he appreciated.

"That is why I urged Muslims to support the alliance that gives them the freedom to practice their religion and I am happy that Muslims supported the alliance throughout the country. The alliance moved forward and the BJP was defeated," Madani said.

"I say that if they did not have the crutches of Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, the BJP would not have been able to form a government. The policy of divisiveness and trying to burn down the idea of secularism has led them to this state after thumping wins in two earlier elections," the Jamiat chief said.

A Joint Committee of Parliament is examining the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced in Lok Sabha in August and referred to a Joint Parliamentary panel after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law, did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the Opposition calling it targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.

The committee's meetings have often seen tempers fly with opposition members accusing the Chair of inviting different organisations, including those working for Hindu causes, that have no stake in the waqf issues and the BJP members charging their political rivals with deliberately disturbing the proceedings.

In its resolution, the Jamiat said it has always been vigilant and proactive, in accordance with its official duties, to protect waqf endowments.

"It has consistently raised its voice against unnecessary government interference in endowment properties and has emphasised the need for strong legislation to ensure the protection of these endowments.

"After independence, when the political landscape of the country changed, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind made significant strides in protecting endowments with determination, courage, and a solid strategy, whether it was dealing with the eviction of illegal encroachments or the inappropriate use of income," the resolution said.

Jamiat is still actively engaged with the same determination today, asserting that the Muslim community in India cannot accept any proposal or plan regarding endowments that do not guarantee the complete protection of waqf properties and do not provide for the use of Islamic endowments in accordance with Islamic law, the resolution said.

"Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's 'Save Constitution Convention' demands that: The Waqf Act of 2013 is a very comprehensive and effective act in itself, and it does not require any amendments. Instead, it needs to be implemented honestly and to free Waqf properties from illegal occupation and control," it said.

Jamiat completely rejects the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 and confidently asserts that there is not a single amendment in the proposed changes that warrants consideration, it said.

Jamiat's Convention demands that the government withdraw the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 and maintain the Waqf Act of 2013, the resolution said.