Jairam Ramesh mourns veteran cartoonist Ajit Ninan's death

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday condoled the death of veteran political cartoonist Ajit Ninan, saying that he inspired many whose cartoons make us smile today.

Renowned for his series ‘Centrestage’ in India Today and ‘Ninan’s World’ in Times of India, Ninan passed away at his residence in Mysuru on Friday. He was 68. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two grandchildren.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Ramesh wrote, “One of India's most brilliant political cartoonists, Ajit Ninan, has just passed away. He enlivened India Today and Times of India in his inimitable style.”

Recalling the words of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Ramesh said, “Nehru had once said of the legendary Shankar who used to lampoon him mercilessly that, ‘Shankar has that rare gift, rarer in India than elsewhere, and without the least bit of malice or ill-will, he points out, with an artist's skill, the weaknesses and foibles of those who display themselves on the public stage. It is good to have the veil of our conceit torn occasionally’. Ajit was in that grand tradition and inspired many whose cartoons we see today that make us smile.”