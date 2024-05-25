Jairam Ramesh criticises BJP's MGNREGA Implementation in Bihar

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday claimed that the crucial MGNREGA scheme falters whenever the BJP is in power in Bihar and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the implementation has been so poor in the state.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed the questions to Modi ahead of his rallies in Bihar's Buxar and Karakat.

"Why are so many essential projects lying incomplete in Buxar? Why have farmers in Chausa been protesting against the BJP for more than 500 days? Why has MGNREGA implementation been so poor in Bihar?" Ramesh asked.

Jairam said that in 2015, the "outgoing PM" had famously promised a Rs 1.25 lakh crore package for the people of Bihar and Rs 54,713 crore from this package was earmarked for road and bridge projects.

Several national highways, bridges over the rivers Ganga, Sone and Kosi, and 12 railway overbridges were to be built, according to him.

"As per the information given by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, however, 27 of the 44 planned national highways are lying incomplete, while the remaining 17 haven't even received detailed project reports (DPR). In addition, not a single brick has been laid for the Central University at the Vikramshila in Bhagalpur," Ramesh said.

He claimed that even the Buxar thermal power plant, whose MoU was signed by the UPA government in 2013, has been sidelined.

"After making such grand promises, why has the outgoing PM shamelessly neglected the people of Bihar?" Ramesh said.

He said farmers in Chausa have been protesting against the BJP government and a local public sector power company for more than 500 days.

"In 2019, the company acquired 1,050 acres of land for the construction of a 1,320 MW power plant and promised to provide a job to each family whose land was acquired. Five years later, farmers are not only without the promised jobs but many are yet to be compensated for the land they surrendered. Why have the BJP and the outgoing PM ignored the plight of Chausa's farmers? How much longer will they have to protest to make their voices heard?" Ramesh said.

He said that in a state that faces such high levels of youth unemployment and rural distress, the MGNREGA is a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of families but it falters whenever BJP is in power.

"The approved labour budget for 2023-24 was 225 million person days, 25 million person-days less than the year before, and the average days of employment provided per household fell from 47.16 to 43.85. Across Bihar, only 0.4% of the 5.35 million families who demanded work were able to avail of the 100 days of employment guaranteed by the scheme," he added.

Ramesh questioned Modi's silence on the issues, "The Modi Sarkar is legally bound to guarantee 100 days of work and timely payment to MGNREGA beneficiaries. Is this sordid state of affairs the reality of 'Modi ki Guarantee'?"

Earlier in the day, Ramesh asked the PM, ahead of his rally in Pataliputra, where funds for Patna's Smart City and Namami Gange disappeared and why Patna University has been denied central university status.

Six sewage treatment plants (STPs) and five new sewerage networks were sanctioned under these schemes but only four of the 11 projects have been completed, he said.

"Currently, all of Patna's STPs combined can treat only half of the city's daily discharge. As a result, a significant portion of sewage, domestic and biomedical waste is being released directly into the Ganga," he claimed.

Jairam further said eight years after it was approved in 2016, there is no sign that the Bihta airport will ever be built and asked Modi why the public money was being so poorly utilised.

According to his statement, states such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have received plenty of airports under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme but Bihar has been left behind.

The issue of examination paper leaks was also raised by Ramesh after it was found this month that the NEET-UG question paper was leaked to 20 aspirants in Patna.

"Each paper leak takes a massive emotional toll on thousands, if not lakhs of young aspirants who prepare tirelessly for government exams," he said.

The Congress leader also claimed that in 2017, Modi "flat-out denied" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's request to give central university status to Patna University.