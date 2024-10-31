Jagan slams, questions Naidu over reduction of Polavaram dam’s height

AMARAVATI: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has strongly condemned the Central government’s decision to reduce the Polavaram Project height from 45.72 metres to 41.15 metres.

He also slammed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for failing to oppose this damaging move despite his influential position within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The leader of the main Opposition party said that Chandrababu Naidu’s silence had put Andhra Pradesh’s water needs and development at risk.

The former Chief Minister posted on social media platform X that the reduction of the dam’s height slashes water storage from 194.6 TMC to 115 TMC, impacting water availability for the Godavari delta for agriculture, power generation, and urban needs in Visakhapatnam.

He claimed that a recent international expert committee flagged deficiencies in the project’s previous phase, supporting claims that Naidu’s oversight compromised critical infrastructure.

He wrote that under the YSRCP’s governance, significant progress was made despite annual floods and COVID-related challenges.

Essential structures, including the spillway, spill channel, and coffer dams, have been completed without disruption, underscoring the YSRCP’s dedication to the project.

YS Jagan said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 12,127 crore for continued construction thanks to the YSRCP’s consistent efforts, however, concerns remain over Naidu’s alleged attempts to block these funds in alliance with the NDA before the elections.

YS Jagan demanded immediate action from Naidu and his allies to restore the project’s original height of 45.72 metres and ensure proper compensation for affected residents.

Failure to act responsibly, he warned, could provoke a public backlash, as Andhra Pradesh’s residents expect a fully-functional Polavaram Project to meet their essential water needs.

The YSRCP leader posed six questions to Naidu over the project.

“Mr Chandrababu, how could you allow such a grave injustice to the state?

“When the Central government decided to limit the height of the Polavaram Project, why did you remain silent?

“Mr Chandrababu, every time the people entrust you with power, you mortgage the state’s future and the welfare of its people. Yet again, you have proven that you prioritise your selfish political, financial, and personal gains at the cost of the people,” he said.

The former CM alleged that Naidu awarded contracts to his relatives and party leaders to siphon money and took over a project meant to be managed by the Central government.

“You traded the state's right to Special Category Status for a so-called special package. By awarding contracts on a nomination basis, you looted a vast amount of public funds. The Prime Minister himself once publicly remarked that Polavaram had become an ATM for Chandrababu, a machine for siphoning money. The harm you did to the state by abandoning Special Status is now being repeated, this time endangering the very lifeline of the state: Polavaram,” Jagan added.