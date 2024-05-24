J-K: To combat forest fires, locals convert pine needles into a livelihood opportunity in Udhampur

UDHAMPUR: To combat forest fires, locals here in Udhampur are resorting to converting pine needles (prone to fire) into different products.

Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission and women of Self Help Groups from Chenani in Udhampur district have come up with an innovative method to combat forest fires.

Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur told ANI women are being trained to make different products from pine needles which helps in controlling the forest fire.

"Forest fire is a prevalent problem this season and pine needles are a greater risk to forest fire. Keeping this in mind, with the collaboration of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), a training program has been organized where 30 women are given the training to make different products from pine needles. They are making different products and so this initiative is helping them to be self-employed and their empowerment...," DC Rai said.

"And it will help us in controlling the forest fire," She added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission aims "to reduce poverty in the state by building strong grassroots institutions of the poor, engage them into gainful livelihoods interventions and ensure appreciable improvement in their income on a sustainable basis.

That, every poor household comes out of poverty with immense confidence and belief in them. Poor start to think positively about himself and his family. And where in the lifetime of the poor he has accessed all possibilities of change and harnessed his entire talent and worth. Every poor reaps all the benefits of government schemes as his entitlement which ultimately helps him to live a life full of contentment, happiness, and dignity."

NABARD is India's apex development bank, established in 1982 under an Act of Parliament to promote sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural development. In its journey of more than four decades, the premier development financial institution has transformed lives in Indian villages through agri-finance, infrastructure development, banking technology, promotion of microfinance and rural entrepreneurship through SHGs & Joint Liability Groups, and more. It continues to aid in nation-building through participative financial and non-financial interventions, innovations, technology, and institutional development in rural areas.