J-K: Police launches search operation in Poonch over suspicious movement

POONCH: Jammu and Kashmir launched a search operation after receiving information about the suspicious movement of two individuals on Friday.

The search operation has been launched in Poonch.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Samba sector were put on high alert after the security forces thwarted a potential infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba district.

The intruder was gunned down by the forces while he tried to approach the BSF fences on the international border in the early hours of Wednesday.

"In the intervening night of May 1 and 2, 2024, the vigilant BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB in the Samba border area, & an intruder was observed approaching towards the BSF fence. The alert troops neutralised one intruder & thwarted the infiltration ttempt," the Border Security Forces said in an official release.