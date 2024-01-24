J-K: Indian Army tightens security along LoC ahead of Republic Day

BANDIPORA: The Indian Army deployed snipers and conducted night patrols with the latest technology to guard the Line of Control in Gurez, Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day.

"Using surveillance equipment, we keep an eye on the enemy during all 24 hours," says an Indian Army personnel deployed on duty to guard the border in Gurez. Indian Army personnel elaborated on how they keep an eye on the enemy. "We use surveillance equipment to observe our enemies. We do it for 24 hours. we keep food with us and perform duties on rotational shifts."

Notably, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tightened security on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26. A CRPF official said that checkpoints at various locations along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) have been set up and all vehicles are being checked thoroughly.

"The entire highway is also being scanned with metal detectors by patrol teams. We are prepared to deal with any situation. We often receive input at such times, which can be either correct or incorrect. However, it is important to be alert in such situations. The current situation is normal. Drones are also being used to monitor the highway. A dog squad has also been deployed," Kartar Singh (Second-in-Command of CRPF, 137 Battalion, Udhampur) told ANI.

Major General Sumit Mehta informed that in the Republic Day Parade, for the first time, an all-women tri-service contingent will take part, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

"Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 a.m. on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services," he said.

Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year. The objective is to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival, in line with the government's vision of Jan Bhagidari.