"It's an election between stability and instability": PM Modi in Maharashtra

CHANDRAPUR: Accusing the Congress and other Oppositon parties of pushing the country into instability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is an election between "stability and instability." Referring to the multiple change of governments and poltiical crisis witnssed since the 2019 assembly elections in the state, PM Modi said that no one better than Maharashtra can understand the importance of a stable government.

Addressing a public rally on Monday, PM Modi said, "This is an election between stability and instability. On one side is the BJP, which believes in making strong and big decisions for the country. On the other hand, is the Congress party and the INDI alliance which says 'jaha bhi satta pao, khoob malai khao' (Reap as much benefits as possible wherever come to power)." "INDI Alliance has always pushed the country into instability. How important it is to have a stable government, who can understand better than Maharashtra," he added. PM Modi was also felicitated by BJP leaders after the rally in Chandrapur.

Slamming the opposition for halting development programmes and central government schemes, PM Modi said that Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is working for the state. "They (Opposition) stopped Jal Sanjeevani Yojana. I inaugurated Samruddhi Mahamarg for the development of Vidarbha, they even opposed that. They halted the Watergate programme, stopped the refinery project in Konkan, and halted the work on the Mumbai metro. They even stopped giving houses to poor people, despite the Centre releasing funds.

They had only one target 'Commission lao ya kaam par break lagao' (bring commission or put a brake on the work)," the Prime Minister said. "We have restarted all the development projects. The Maharashtra government under CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar is working day and night," he added. Prime Minister Modi also gave reference to the wide range and quality of wood from Chandrapur, stating that the wood has been used in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as well as the new Parliament building. "Chandrapur sent wood for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The wood from Chandrapur was also used in the new Parliament building, which represents the New India. The fame of Chandrapur has reached the entire country, I congratulate the people of Chandrapur," he further said. Maharashtra sends the second-highest 48 MPs to the parliament. The polling in the state will be held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 23 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats