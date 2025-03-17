ISRO chairman Narayanan confident of Sunitha's return

CHENNAI: Exuding confidence, ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Sunday said the NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will be returning to Earth very safely.

Delivering a keynote address at a felicitation ceremony held at Arumbakkam here, Narayanan outlined the tremendous strides made by India in the space sector and expressed his firm belief in the country's trajectory toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Narayanan expressed his gratitude to the Indian government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their unwavering support of ISRO's efforts.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Modi's singular focus is to see India emerge as a developed country, which aligns with ISRO's broader objectives.

Narayanan was quick to downplay his role in ISRO's successes, attributing the organization's achievements to the collective efforts of many talented individuals.

"I was born and raised in a modest family, and this position I hold today is not a result of my own doing. It is thanks to the dedicated team of professionals I have worked alongside over the years," he stated.

"Chandrayaan 1 was the first mission to confirm the presence of water on the moon, which was a monumental achievement for Indian science, and with Chandrayaan 3, India became the first country to successfully land on the moon's south pole in just 19 minutes—a feat that was previously deemed impossible," he noted.

Looking ahead, Narayanan provided insights into future projects, including the development of a rocket launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam, which is expected to be operational within two years.

He also mentioned collaborative efforts with other countries, such as the planned joint satellite project with the United States and a future collaboration with Japan for Chandrayaan 5.

"These partnerships are aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision of strengthening India's space program as part of the broader national development agenda," he said.

Addressing the current state of India's economy, Narayanan expressed pride in the nation's progress, stating, "India's economy today is more advanced than that of the United Kingdom, which once ruled over us. We are now moving forward with strength, and our space program is one of the key drivers of that progress."

