Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme strengthened in view of future pandemics: Govt

NEW DELHI: To enhance disease surveillance, the health ministry has strengthened the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which allows for a decentralised system of response to institute requisite public health control and containment measures, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said prevention of and preparedness against pandemics is a shared global responsibility.

In order to better prepare against future pandemics and public health emergencies in the country, the Ministry of Health provides the requisite support to the states and Union territories to enhance their capabilities, Mandaviya said.

As reported by the states, a total of 1,802 disease outbreaks, including acute diarrheal diseases, chicken pox and cholera etc, were reported last year (till December 17), he said.

The minister was responding to a question on the measures and steps taken or proposed to be taken by the government to prepare against future pandemics.

"To enhance disease surveillance activities, the Union Health Ministry has strengthened the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which allows for a decentralised system of response through trained multi-disciplinary rapid response teams (RRTs) to institute requisite public health control and containment measures," Mandaviya said.

The IDSP, under the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), has also been strengthened to use advanced data modelling and data analytical tools, contains real-time data reporting and is accessible at all levels.

Under the IDSP, the states have strengthened laboratories at district and state levels.

Further, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has established a network of more than 150 virus research and diagnostic laboratories (VRDLs) to strengthen the countrywide network of laboratories for a timely diagnosis of pathogens, Mandaviya said.

In addition to the apex laboratory at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, four regional NIVs are being established in Jammu, Jabalpur, Dibrugarh and Bengaluru, he added.

The ICMR has developed two mobile BSL-3 laboratories to provide essential on-site diagnostic services during outbreaks, especially in remote areas, the minister informed.

Further, a National Institute for One Health (NIOH) is being established at Nagpur by the ICMR to undertake integrated and holistic research and development across human, animal, plant and environmental health sectors.

With the long-term goal to better prepare the country against public health emergencies, the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) has been launched to enhance the capacity of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities and institutes for identifying and managing any new and emerging diseases, Mandaviya said.

Funding support has been provided to the states to strengthen their health systems for meeting any exigency due to public health emergencies like pandemics.

During the financial year 2020-21, funds to the tune of Rs 8,473.73 crore were released to the states and Union territories towards the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package (ECRP-I) for health infrastructure strengthening, expansion of the laboratory network, surveillance, procurement of medical logistics etc., the minister said.

In the second phase of the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package, a financial support of Rs 12,740.22 crore was provided to the states for ramping up the health infrastructure and provision of medical logistics.

Besides, the states have also been supported in terms of the installation of PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plants, Mandaviya said.