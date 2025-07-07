Infant dies in private clinic in Kerala, case registered

KOZHIKODE: A two-month-old infant who was taken to a private clinic for circumcision in this district died, police said on Monday.

Emil Adam was the son of a couple hailing from Feroke here.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when the family members took the child to the clinic in Kakkoor here for "sunnath," the circumcision procedure.

"The child developed uneasiness at the clinic and was soon shifted to another hospital. But he was declared dead by doctors while under treatment there," police said.

A case was registered based on the complaint of the child's maternal grandfather.