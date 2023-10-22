Indra Sena Reddy Nallu likely to be sworn in as Tripura governor on Oct 26

AGARTALA: Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is likely to be sworn in as the new governor of Odisha on October 26, an official said on Sunday.

Nallu, a senior BJP leader, was named the new governor of Tripura on October 18.

"He will arrive in Tripura on October 25. He will be sworn in on the following day," the official said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and top officials will attend the swearing-in ceremony, he said.

Nallu will replace Satyadev N Arya, whose term as governor expired on August 25.