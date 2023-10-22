Begin typing your search...

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu likely to be sworn in as Tripura governor on Oct 26

Nallu, a senior BJP leader, was named the new governor of Tripura on October 18.

ByPTIPTI|22 Oct 2023 9:30 AM GMT
Indra Sena Reddy Nallu likely to be sworn in as Tripura governor on Oct 26
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

AGARTALA: Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is likely to be sworn in as the new governor of Odisha on October 26, an official said on Sunday.

Nallu, a senior BJP leader, was named the new governor of Tripura on October 18.

"He will arrive in Tripura on October 25. He will be sworn in on the following day," the official said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and top officials will attend the swearing-in ceremony, he said.

Nallu will replace Satyadev N Arya, whose term as governor expired on August 25.

Indra Sena Reddy NallugovernorOdishaBJP leaderTripura
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X