Indore will be known by the name of the labor movement: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: The National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and newly elected MLA from Indore-1 assembly constituency, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said on Monday that the city will be known by the name of the labor movement after the settlement of the long-pending demands of Hukumchand Mill workers.

Vijayvargiya remarked while addressing the 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron ko Samarpit' program in Indore on Monday.

During this, the BJP leader said, "Today is a historic day for Indore and it is their day today. I think that nowhere in world history would there have been such a big movement of workers as Hukumchand Mill workers have done."

He also praised state chief minister Mohan Yadav, saying that after taking the oath, the CM signed the first file for the welfare of the laborers of Indore.

"After taking the oath, our Chief Minister signed the first file for the welfare of the laborers of Indore because our CM is the son of a laborer and understands the pain of the laborers," Vijayvargiya said.

He further said, "I am proud of Indore; it is a glorious city. Today is a very important day in the history of Indore, especially for the laborers. The Indore city was known by the name of laborers, but now it will also be known by the name of the labor movement, where the labor movement took place for 32 years."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over cheques worth about Rs 224 crore dues to the Hukumchand Mill workers to the official liquidator and heads of the Labour Union of Hukumchand Mill in Indore on Monday.

PM Modi virtually participates in the 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron ko Samarpit' programme organised here, via video conferencing.

The workers of the Hukumchand Mill fought a long legal battle for the payment of their dues after the Hukumchand Mill in Indore was closed in 1992 and went into liquidation subsequently.

Recently, the state government played a positive role and successfully negotiated a settlement package endorsed by all stakeholders, including courts, labor unions, and mill workers, among others.

The settlement plan involves the Madhya Pradesh government paying all dues upfront, taking possession of the mill land, and developing it into a residential and commercial space.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the 60 MW solar power plant being established in Khargone district by Indore Municipal Corporation on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya extended his gratitude to the public for electing BJP MLAs in all nine assembly seats of the Indore district and promised them that Indore would be among the best cities in the world.

"You have given all nine seats in Indore to the BJP and you will see the map of Indore after five years. I promise that Indore will be among the best cities in the world," Vijayvargiya said.

Besides, he compared former Lok Sabha speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan with Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, saying, "We have not seen Ahilyabai but have seen Tai (Sumitra Mahajan) who works like Ahilya Bai."