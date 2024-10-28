IndiGo receives security-related alerts for 15 flights

NEW DELHI: At least 15 flights operated by IndiGo received security-related alerts on Sunday, following which the airline resorted to necessary precautions while being in touch with the relevant authorities.

"We are aware of security-related alerts received today for the following IndiGo flights," the airline said in a press statement.

The alerts were received for the following Indigo flights: 6E-11 Delhi-Istanbul, 6E-92 Jeddah-Mumbai, 6E-112 Goa-Ahmedabad, 6E-125 Bengaluru-Jharsuguda, 6E-127 Amritsar-Ahmedabad, 6E-135 Kolkata-Pune, 6E-149 Hyderabad-Bagdogra, 6E-173 Delhi-Bengaluru, 6E-175 Bengaluru-Delhi.

It also included 6E-197 Raipur-Hyderabad, 6E-248 Mumbai-Kolkata, 6E-277 Ahmedabad-Lucknow, 6E 312 Bengaluru-Kolkata, 6E-235 Kolkata-Bengaluru and 6E-74 Riyadh-Mumbai.

The airline company said that in line with all safety protocols, it is taking all necessary precautions. It also expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to the customers.

"In line with our strict safety protocols, all necessary precautions are being taken, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities," the statement read.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers and appreciate their understanding during this time," the airline added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport was under heightened security following a bomb threat on a flight arriving from Bengaluru. The aircraft, operated by Akasa Airline, was carrying 173 passengers and landed safely under urgent safety protocols.

Upon landing, authorities conducted a comprehensive inspection of the plane and its occupants.

Maharishi Valmiki Airport Director Vinod Kumar confirmed that all checks have been completed and no suspicious items were found. Clarifying the recent hoax bomb threat on an Ayodhya-bound flight from Bengaluru, Akasa Airline reported that 15 of its flights received security alerts, prompting a swift response from the airline's Emergency Response Team.

Earlier on October 24, a total of 20 domestic and international flights of IndiGo Airlines received security-related warnings. The airline in a statement said that all the passengers were safely disembarked. Earlier on October 26, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory highlighting the responsibility of intermediaries, including social media platforms, to curb the spread of hoax bomb threats by various airlines operating in India.

MeitY has emphasised that social media intermediaries must comply with the IT Act, 2000, the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. These platforms are required to promptly remove unlawful content to maintain public order and security.

Instances of malicious acts, such as hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, pose a potential threat to public order and state security. Such threats, while affecting a large number of citizens, also destabilise the country's economic security, the advisory stated.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also expressed serious concern over the surge in hoax bomb threats to Indian airlines, and said that the government is committed to taking strict action against those responsible for these malicious acts.

In a post on X, Naidu said, "We are deeply concerned in the wake of recent hoax bomb threats disrupting air travel. I assure you that safety and security are our highest priorities, and we are committed to taking strict action against those behind these malicious acts. Let's work together to ensure safe skies for all."