India's successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world: President Murmu in I-Day address

NEW DELHI: Noting that the Lok Sabha election held earlier this year was the largest electoral exercise witnessed by humankind, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that India's successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, the President extended her heartiest greetings to the people. She said people in the country are on a mission to enable India reclaim its rightful position on the global stage.

"As general elections were held in our country this year, the number of eligible voters stood at nearly 97 crore. This was a historic record, making it the largest electoral exercise humankind has ever witnessed.

The Election Commission of India should be congratulated for the smooth and flawless conduct of such a gigantic event. I thank all officials and security personnel who braved the heat and helped electors" she said.

"When such a large number of people exercise their franchise, it is a resounding vote for the idea of democracy. India's successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world," she added.

The President said witnessing the tri-colour being unfurled in different parts of the country is a thrilling experience. "I extend to you all my heartiest Independence Day greetings.

I am delighted to see the nation prepare to celebrate the 78th Independence Day. Witnessing the tri-colour unfurl on this occasion, be it at the Red Fort, at state capitals or in local neighbourhoods, always thrills our hearts," she said.

"It is an expression of the joy of being part of our great nation along with more than 1.4 billion fellow Indians. Just as we celebrate various festivals with our families, we celebrate our Independence Day and Republic Day with our family that comprises our fellow citizens," she added.

The President recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and said patriotic and brave souls took immense risks and made supreme sacrifices. She said Indians participate in the flag-hoisting ceremonies, sing patriotic songs, and distribute sweets and young children participate in cultural events.

"When we hear them talking about our great nation and about the privilege of being a citizen of it, we find in their words echoes of what our great freedom fighters used to say.

Then we realise that we are part of a chain that binds the dreams of those who participated in the freedom struggle and the aspirations of those who will witness the nation regaining its full glory in the years to come," she said.

"Realising that we are links of this chain of history is humbling. It makes us recall the days when the nation was under a foreign rule. Patriotic and brave souls took immense risks and made supreme sacrifices. We salute their memory.

Thanks to their unceasing labour, the soul of India awoke from centuries of torpor. Different traditions and values that had continued to live on beneath the surface found new expressions in several generations of great leaders... "Unifying the diversity of traditions and their expressions was Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation and our lodestar.

Alongside, there were great leaders like Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Babasaheb Ambedkar as well as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and many others," she added. The President said all communities took part in the freedom struggle which was a nationwide movement.

Among tribals, there were Tilka Manjhi, Birsa Munda, Laxman Naik and Phulo-Jhano whose sacrifices are now being appreciated, she said. The President said that the country has started celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and celebrations of his 150th birth anniversary next year will be an opportunity to further honour his contribution to the national re-awakening.

The President noted that the country is observing Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas, a day to recall partition horrors, August 14 and added that as the great nation was divided, millions had to suffer forced migration, lakhs of people lost their lives. "A day before we celebrate Independence Day, we recall that unparalleled human tragedy and stand with the families that were torn asunder," she said.

Noting that the country is celebrating the 75th year of the Constitution, she said the journey of the newly independent nation was not without obstacles. "Remaining firm on the Constitutional ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity, we are on the mission to enable India to reclaim its rightful position on the global stage," she said.