"India's rich heritage continues to inspire world": Rahul Gandhi after Stalin's "Iron Age" claim

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday praised India's rich heritage, stating that it continues to inspire the world, in response to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's announcement that "The Iron Age began in the world from the land of Tamil."

In a post on X, Rahul praised the recent findings from world-renowned institutions that revealed the use of iron over 5,300 years ago in Tamil Nadu.

"India's rich heritage continues to inspire the world. Recent archaeological findings in Tamil Nadu reveal the use of iron over 5,300 years ago, showcasing India's early advancements in the Iron Age. Tamil Nadu's contributions, along with countless milestones across our nation, reflect India's innovation and unity. Let us celebrate the spirit of India that thrives in every state, community, and voice," the Lok Sabha LoP said.

CM MK Stalin said on X that with "immense pride and unmatched satisfaction" he had declared to the world that "The Iron Age began on Tamil soil!". "Based on results from world-renowned institutions, the use of iron in Tamil Nadu dates back to the beginning of 4th millennium B.C.E., establishing that iron usage was prominent in South India over 5,300 years ago," the Chief Minister said.

Stalin added that what was written in ancient Tamil literature was now becoming scientifically proven history, thanks to the meticulous efforts of the DMK's 'Dravidian model of government.'

"What was written in our ancient literature is now becoming scientifically proven history, thanks to the meticulous efforts of our #DravidianModel Government. The history of the Indian subcontinent can no longer overlook Tamil Nadu. In fact, it must begin here!" he said.

Meanwhile, a new open-air museum, spanning 4.48 acres and costing Rs 17.10 crore, is set to showcase the rich archaeological finds of the Sangam Age, including impressive brick constructions, ring wells, and workshops.

esigned using local construction methods, the museum will replicate the culture and way of life of ancient Tamils, featuring exhibits on Vaigai and Keezhadi, agriculture, water management, attire, ornaments, sea commerce, and more 1. To enhance accessibility, a new website for Keezhadi will be launched, offering a virtual tour for those unable to visit the museum in person.

The museum in Gangaikonda Cholapuram will highlight the seafaring abilities, sea commerce, and ship-building skills of the Cholas during King Rajendra Cholan I's reign, who established the capital between 1012 and 1044 AD.

Archaeological explorations have uncovered remarkable artifacts, including brick constructions, roof tiles, iron and copper artifacts, and porcelain tiles.