India's PRAGATI platform helped accelerate 340 infra projects across country, finds Oxford study

NEW DELHI: A unique digital governance platform in India, PRAGATI, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has transformed the delivery of the country's infrastructure projects, a study by Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and the Gates Foundation has found.

Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) has driven accountability at the most senior level, and supported unprecedented federal and regional collaboration, accelerating 340 projects worth USD 205 billion across the country and cutting through decades of delays, the study noted.

The findings were released on Monday at a symposium hosted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru, which brought together leaders from academia and the public and private sectors to discuss how digital governance can transform infrastructure development.

Titled 'From Gridlock to Growth: How Leadership Enables India’s PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress', the case study noted that many of the 340 projects were anywhere from three to 20 years overdue.

This new model not only does away with layers of obfuscation, but introduces an element of "naming and shaming" that compels officials to be directly answerable, the study has found.

"PRAGATI shows us it is essential for nations to cultivate an environment where top leadership is using technology to drive cross-collaboration and regular accountability reviews. This is particularly valuable for countries aiming to make infrastructure development a pillar of economic growth," said Soumitra Dutta, Peter Moores Dean and Professor of Management at University of Oxford.

"The transition towards such systems may require initial investment and cultural shifts, but the long-term benefits of more reliable infrastructure and public trust are immeasurable, delivering a ripple effect of efficiency and success in their development agenda," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi expressed happiness at the recognition of PRAGATI effectiveness.

"PRAGATI represents a wonderful amalgamation of technology and governance, ensuring silos are removed and projects are completed on time. Over the years, these sessions have led to substantive benefits, which have greatly benefitted people," he said on X.

The case study has found that the ministries and departments are now more responsive to citizen grievances, knowing that their performance will be reviewed at the highest level and subjected to a data-driven analysis.

"In India’s complex federal structure, fostering cooperation between the central government and states – regardless of which political party is in power at the Centre or the states – is crucial for effective governance. The relationship between the central government and states has historically been marked by political tensions and competing priorities," the study noted.

"Different political parties often control different states, and partisan differences can easily derail important initiatives. Yet PRAGATI has emerged as a powerful demonstration of cooperative federalism in action – showing how central and state governments can work together effectively regardless of political affiliations when focused on shared development goals," it added.

The case study has recommended that potential exists to further enhance the Team India approach through PRAGATI.

"This could be done by incorporating more state-specific issues in PRAGATI reviews, facilitating direct state-to-state cooperation through the platform, and leveraging data analytics to identify and promote successful state-level governance models nationally," it said.

"Additionally, it will be critical to ensure that state officials have the skills and resources they need to advance their infrastructure and social development goals. Ensuring equitable participation of all states, regardless of political affiliations, will also be an important focus," the study noted.