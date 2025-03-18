India’s New Passport Rules for 2025: Here are the key changes and process

CHENNAI: The central government has introduced updated rules for passport applications to smoothen the process and enhance privacy.

Here is everything you need to know:

BIRTH CERTIFICATE MANDATORY

If you are born on or after October 1, 2023 only a birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or Municipal Corporation will be accepted.

For those who are born before this date, you can use the government issued documents.

PRIVACY FIRST

Passport will no longer display your residential address, instead it will be stored in a barcode printed on the passport.

This change ensures your personal information remains protected while still being accessible.

REMOVAL OF PARENTS NAMES

Parents names, which were printed on the last page will no longer appear.

This change benefits those from estranged/split families and adds an extra layer of privacy

COLOUR-CODED PASSPORTS

Passport will come in 3 different colours:

Blue for ordinary citizens, white for government officials and red for diplomats.

This will help in identifying the holder’s status.

These new passport rules will come into action after publication in their official gazette. Make sure to check the new regulations before applying for or renewing your passport





Here is the step-by-step application process

*Register on the Passport Seva website –

Create an account and complete the online application form.

*Select the appropriate passport type –

Choose between fresh, renewal, or reissue applications.

*Schedule an appointment –

Book an appointment at your nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

*Pay the application fee –

Fees vary based on passport type and page count.

*Visit the PSK/POPSK for biometrics and verification.

Submit fingerprints, photographs, and documents for verification.

*Police Verification –

This is required for certain applications, depending on the applicant’s history and address proof.

*Passport Dispatch –

Once approved, the passport will be dispatched via speed post.















