India's development journey deeply intertwined with environmental conservation: EAM

NEW DELHI: India's development journey is "deeply intertwined" with environmental conservation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday and lauded tribal communities for their role in protecting biodiversity.

He was speaking at an event held at the India Habitat Centre here to mark the inauguration of a tribal art exhibition -- 'Silent Conversation: From the Margins to the Centre' in Delhi.

In his address, Jaishankar also praised the 'Project Tiger' that was started in 1973.

"It is not an exaggeration, it is a shining example of success. And, for which the tribals communities deserve immense credit," the Union minister said.

Jaishankar further said that this art does not just show creativity, it sends a "profound message, one that bridges the gap between nature and humanity.. from tigers to tribals".

This exhibition showcases that people can exist with nature in complete harmony. It weaves the story of how tribal community over millennia has forged an enduring bond with nature, he added.

In his address, he spoke of the philosophy of 'Antyodaya', meaning leaving no one behind, and said "it is not just a policy, it is a soul and guiding principle of our government".

"We are committed to ensuring Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas, with a particular focus on uplifting marginalised community, especially our tribal population. Through targeted policies, we are creating opportunities, bolstering education with sustainable livelihood for our tribal youth," the minister said.

The Aspirational Blocks Programme has been instrumental in improving the ease of living of tribal community, who reside in these areas, he underlined.

"India's development journey is very deeply intertwined with environmental conservation," the EAM said, and highlighted that tigers have been depicted in arts, and also worshipped by some communities.

There is an "emotional relationship" between tribals and the environment they inhabit and after seeing this exhibition, the feeling of the Mother Earth comes to one's heart, he said.

He concluded that as a foreign minister it will be a "source of pride for me" to present art works made by tribals as a gift to people abroad.

Later, he also posted some photos of the exhibition on X.

"Delighted to inaugurate the tribal art exhibition 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre' in New Delhi today. Witnessed a beautiful exposition showcasing our ethos of environmental conservation, sustainability and living in harmony with the nature. Commend the exceptional work of our talented tribal artisans. Do visit and support," he posted.

Sankala Foundation, in collaboration with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, hosted the exhibition with the support of National Human Rights Commission and International Big Cat Alliance.