India's BrahMos missile is superior to China's air defences: Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastav

VARANASI: Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava has highlighted the unmatched power of India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, citing US defence expert John Spencer's remarks that the missile's capabilities surpass even China's advanced air defence systems.

"US defence expert John Spencer stated that India's BrahMos supersonic missile is so advanced that even China's air defence systems have been unable to intercept it. He noted that this highlights India's significant military edge, particularly in its operations against Pakistan, where the failure of Pakistan's HQ-9B air defence system was exposed. Spencer added that India's successful retaliatory strikes using BrahMos missiles demonstrated their effectiveness, generating global interest in the weapon. The India-Russia collaboration on the BrahMos missile has proven to be a major success, with the system now being exported to other countries as well," he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.

The BrahMos missile system has solidified India's position in defense diplomacy: Cruise Missile Triad that enables precision attacks against land and sea targets; Deterrent Capability, which strengthens India's defense posture with its supersonic speed and range and Indo-Russian Collaboration showcasing successful bilateral cooperation in defense technology.

BrahMos boasts impressive capabilities like, reaching supersonic speeds, cruising close to Mach 3; can be launched from land, air, ships, and submarines; initial range of 290 km, with versions being developed for up to 800 km and advanced guidance and stealth technology for precise targeting.

The BrahMos has undergone significant upgrades, versions with increased range, such as BrahMos-ER, have been tested; BrahMos-II, with speeds of Mach 7-8, is under development and BrahMos-NG, with reduced size and radar cross-section, is being developed for enhanced capabilities.

Meanwhile, on India's foreign policy and defence strategy, the Defence expert said that it is independent and not influenced by Western pressure, citing the government's firm stand during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"India's new government does not operate under the influence or pressure of Western nations. When the Russia-Ukraine war began, the United States and several other countries tried to persuade India to scale back its bilateral relations with Russia. However, India stood firm and maintained its independent stance. India's diplomatic engagements and defence strategies are guided by national interests and remain free from external influence," he said.