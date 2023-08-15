India’s borders more secure than ever: PM Modi tells people from Red Fort

NEW DELHI: India has gained new strategic strength in recent years and its borders are more secure than ever, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure national security amid the current global security scenario, asserting that a number of military reforms are being undertaken to modernise the armed forces and make them “young and battle ready” to deal with all future challenges.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the people of the country feel safe today as there has been a drastic decline in the number of terrorist attacks. When the country is peaceful and secure, new goals of development are achieved, he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the One Rank One Pension scheme, a long-pending demand of defence pensioners, which was implemented by the government as soon as it came to power.

“OROP was a matter of respect for the soldiers of our country. We implemented it when we came to power.Rs 70,000 crore have reached the ex-servicemen and their families today,” he added.

PM Modi, from the Red Fort today, extended the Independence Day wishes to the Armed Forces personnel at the borders, who ensure that the country is secured and its interests are safeguarded. PM Modi today led the celebrations on Tuesday from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country were invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital. India completed 75 years of independence last year and entered the ‘Amrit Kaal’, a period of 25 years for making the country a developed nation by 2047.

PM Modi’s today’s address from the ramparts was his 10th Independence Day speech. The speeches over the years have reflected the goals and progress made by the country in various spheres.