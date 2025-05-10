India's approach is measured, responsible: Jaishankar

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|10 May 2025 12:25 PM IST
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

    NEW DELHI: India's approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday after talking to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

    The phone conversation between Jaishankar and Rubio came as Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations, escalating the already serious confrontations.

    "Had a conversation with US @SecRubio this morning. India's approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

    The US State Department said Rubio emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation.

    "He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

    PTI

