India's alarming climate crisis: From heatwave to floods

NEW DELHI: India faces a dire climate crisis as deadly heatwaves and devastating weather events sweep the nation.

In the north, temperatures have surged past 52°C, causing widespread health and infrastructure challenges.

Meanwhile, the northeast is grappling with severe floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Remal, affecting millions.

These events underscore the urgent need for climate action.

Vimal Mishra of IIT Gandhinagar emphasizes the unprecedented nature of this summer, with temperatures exceeding those of the Sahara Desert.

Experts point to climate change and El Nino as key drivers of the extreme conditions.

Delhites, in particular, feel the brunt, enduring the city's 'urban heat island' effect, which exacerbates the heat.

The situation has vast implications, from increased hospitalizations and premature births to rising inflation and GDP decline.

As monsoon forecasts remain uncertain, the coming months will test resilience and adaptability in one of the world's most populous regions.