Indian Youth Congress holds protest over Centre's silence on former Army chief's book

The demonstrators alleged a lack of transparency in the India-US trade agreement and compromise on the country's security at the China border.

A spokesperson of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) claimed that more than 150 people who were protesting peacefully at the Jantar Mantar were detained by the police.

In a post on X, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib said, “Every single worker of IYC is on the streets.. When the leadership starts compromising on national interest, the youth cannot sit quietly... We will keep fighting until we get answers.”