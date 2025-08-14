Indian nurse on death row in Yemen: SC told negotiations going on, no immediate threat

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that there was "no immediate threat" to Indian nurse Nimisha Priya who is on death row in Yemen for murder. It then listed the matter after eight weeks.

The counsel for petitioner organisation Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, which is extending legal support to Priya, requested a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta to adjourn the matter.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save the 38-year-old nurse from Palakkad in Kerala who was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017.

"Negotiations are going on. As of now there is no immediate threat. Kindly adjourn it by four weeks. Hopefully, everything will be over by that time," the counsel said.

"Let this matter be listed after eight weeks," the bench then said.

The petitioner's counsel said they would mention the matter before the top court if there was any urgency.

The top court was apprised last month that Priya's execution, which was scheduled for July 16, had been stayed.

On July 18, the Centre informed the top court that efforts were on and the government was trying everything possible to ensure Priya came out safely.

The petitioner organisation sought a Centre-appointed delegation to go to Yemen to meet the murder victim's family for negotiations.

The bench said the petitioner could make a representation to the government.

The petitioner's counsel had earlier said Priya's mother was in Yemen to negotiate with the victim's family and she has gone there as the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to give her permission to travel.

Priya was convicted in 2017, sentenced to death in 2020 and her final appeal rejected in 2023.

She is imprisoned in a jail in the Yemen capital Sana'a.

The petitioner's counsel had earlier told the apex court that payment of blood money to the family of the deceased permissible under the Sharia law could be explored. He said the victim's family might pardon Priya if blood money was paid.

On July 17, India said it was in touch with Yemeni authorities as well as certain friendly nations as part of efforts to reach a "mutually agreeable solution" in the case.

According to Yemeni court documents, Priya allegedly drugged and murdered Talal Abdo Mahdi in July 2017.