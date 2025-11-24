Indian Navy commissions indigenous anti-submarine warfare vessel INS Mahe

MUMBAI: The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, which is expected to boost its combat prowess.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest here at the commissioning ceremony of INS Mahe, marking the new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift and resolutely Indian.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals, the Navy said.

With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches, it added.

Equipped with torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC) was delivered to the Navy on October 23.

The commissioning of Mahe marks the arrival of a "new generation" of indigenous shallow-water combatants, the Navy said.

"With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration," it said.

Named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar coast, the ship's crest features an 'Urumi' -- the flexible sword of Kalarippayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace, it added.