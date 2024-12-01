Begin typing your search...

    Indian fliers stranded at Kuwait airport for over 12 hours without food

    The Indian fliers have alleged differential treatment, claiming that only those from Europe and the United States were provided with accommodation

    Screengrab from the video (Photo: X-@Daanish_Anand)

    KUWAIT: Indian passengers travelling from Mumbai to Manchester are stranded at the Kuwait airport for over 12 hours without food or assistance, according to an NDTV report.

    As per other media reports, the Indian fliers have alleged differential treatment, claiming that only those from Europe and the United States were provided with accommodation.

    Further details are awaited.

