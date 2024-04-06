Indian Coast Guards airlift Sri Lankan fisherman with heart ailment from drifting boat

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard helicopter evacuated a Sri Lankan fisherman who developed a heart condition on 05 Apr 2024 after his boat drifted to Indian waters due to engine failure.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Indian Coast Guard at Chennai had received a distress alert from MRCC Colombo about Sri Lankan Fishing Vessel (SLFV) ‘Kalpeni’ that was suspected to be adrift at sea due to snag in the engine, earlier this week

MRCC Colombo intimated that the boat had set sail from ‘Codbay’ fishing harbour in Sri Lanka on 22 March 24 with six crew members.

The boat had ceased all communication from 28 Mar 24. MRCC Colombo intimated that the boat was likely to have entered Indian waters due to prevailing wind and drift patterns.

On receiving this information, Indian Coast Guard diverted its ships to the likely area and also requested adjacent merchant vessels to lookout for the Sri Lankan boat. The Sri Lankan boat was sighted by Coast Guard ship C-449 on 02 Apr 2024 about 40 Nautical Miles from Puducherry harbour.

The technical crew from ICG ship boarded the Sri Lankan boat and attempted to repair the engine. However, the same was not feasible due to paucity of spares. The crew of ICG ship ascertained the status of essential supplies such as food and water on the boat.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan authorities were intimated about the position of the SL fishing boat and were requested to arrange for a tow to take it back to base port.

The Sri Lankan boat was kept under watch and the health of the crew was routinely monitored by the Indian Coast Guard. On Friday, it was reported that one crew member from Sri Lankan fishing boat namely PM Sumit Lalitha, Age 44 years had developed shortness of breath and was suspected to have a life threatening heart condition.

By this time, the boat had drifted to about 60 Nautical miles from Chennai. The Indian Coast Guard immediately launched its ship ICGS Rani Abbakka towards the boat and the patient was evacuated within a few hours.

Once on an ICG ship, the patient was given basic medical treatment.

At the same time, an Advanced Light helicopter (ALH) was launched by ICG from Squadron based at Chennai.

The ICG helicopter successfully air-lifted the patient from ICG ship deep at sea and he was brought to Coast Guard air station at Chennai.

After initial medical examination, the patient was taken for hospitalization at Chennai.

Indian Coast Guard continues to be in closed communication with the drifting Sri Lankan boat as well as Sri Lankan authorities so that it can be towed back to base port at the earliest.

ICG has undertaken many such successful medical evacuations from the deep sea in the recent past, both on the east as well as on the west coast of India.