Indian Army successfully repels drone attacks, retaliates against ceasefire violations by Pakistan along LoC

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

Taking to X on Friday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that the drone attacks were "effectively neutralised" and the ceasefire violations were appropriately responded to.

The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the Armed Forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025.

Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.

Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignity and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," the Army stated.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during the large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI.

The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations.

The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly and targeted the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

Sources added that the Army used several air defence systems and weapons, including L-70 guns, ZU-23 mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment, to destroy the drones.

The Indian Armed Forces successfully thwarted the drone attack targeting civilian areas. No casualties have been reported so far.